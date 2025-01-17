Lagos Assembly led by Speaker Honourable Mojisola Meranda has appointed four new principal officers

This appointment was made a few days after Mudashiru Obasa was impeached as the assembly speaker over allegations of fraud and abuse of office

Meranda confirmed this in a terse statement released on Friday and noted that the appointments were backed by the Governor's Advisory Council

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lagos state - The Lagos State House of Assembly has announced the appointment of new principal officers following Mudashiru Obasa's impeachment as speaker.

Lagos assembly appoints principal officers after Obasa’s impeachment. Photo credit: @mudashiru_obasa, Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda

Source: Twitter

Why Obasa was sacked as speaker

Legit.ng reported that the speaker of the Lagos Assembly, Obasa was impeached on Monday, January 13, over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office, ending his tenure as speaker since 2015.

No fewer than 32 members of the assembly removed Obasa from his position and accused him of spending N17 billion on a gate to the assembly complex, which critics argued was excessive and fraudulent.

The house also dissolved all principal positions and standing committees in the assembly.

Subsequently, the lawmakers elected and swore in Honourable Mojisola Meranda as speaker of the state assembly. She became the first female speaker the Lagos Assembly has ever had.

Lagos Assembly appoints new principal officers

Presiding over the plenary on Friday, January 17, Meranda, the new speaker of the House, announced the appointments of the new principal officers.

Interestingly, one officer who served under Obasa's leadership retained his appointment.

As reported by The Cable, Meranda said the members appointed are:

Hon Temitope Adedeji (Ifako Ijaiye 1) as majority leader, Hon David Setonji (Badagry 2) as chief whip, Hon. Richard Kasumu (Ikeja 2) as deputy majority leader while Hon. Sanni Babatunde (Kosofe 1) as deputy chief whip

Legit.ng recalls that upon assuming office as speaker, Meranda met with the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state.

On Friday, she noted that the meeting was to provide an update on recent developments in the assembly and seek the council’s approval for the new appointments.

Watch the video below as Meranda announces the new officers:

Read more about Lagos Assembly crisis involving Obasa:

Obasa: APC Chieftain mentions what Tinubu saw

Legit.ng earlier reported that an APC chieftain, Fouad Oki, justified Mudashiru Obasa's impeachment as the Lagos State House of Assembly speaker.

The Lagos lawmakers impeached Obasa on Monday, January 13, over allegations of financial misappropriation.

According to Oki, Obasa was recalcitrant, and President Bola Tinubu saw it in him when he called a meeting to resolve the crisis in the state assembly.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng