Kaduna state - Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has made fresh appointments to his administration.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibraheem Musa, said the new appointments are to inject fresh perspectives and enhance service delivery.

Musa added that the appointments deepen strategic engagements with the citizens of the state.

As reported by Daily Trust, Musa made this known in a statement issued on Friday, January 31, 2025.

He explained that all the fresh appointments are with immediate effect.

He announced the fresh appointments as follows:

1. Hon. Ado Dogo Audu – Counselor, Political Affairs

2. Abubakar Shehu Giwa – Special Adviser, Political Affairs

3. Ahmad Shehu Haruna – Special Adviser, Economic Matters

Governor Sani charged the trio to work in synergy to initiate and implement innovative programs. He urged them to work on projects aimed at enhancing citizens participation in governance and improving service delivery.

He congratulated them and wished the new appointees God’s guidance in their new assignments.

HON. Ado Dogo Audu

The counselor and Political Affairs is a highly experienced public servant, consummate politician, and successful businessman.

Audu is a three-term member of the House of Representatives, who served on some important committees and performed creditably.

He was a former Commissioner for Water Resources in Kaduna State from 2013 to 2015.

Audu currently serves as the Managing Director of Minafric Mining Company Limited, Director of Madu Kana Mining Company Limited, and Co-Owner of Narada Mining Company Limited.

Abubakar Shehu Giwa

The Special Adviser, Political Affairs is a top economist, outstanding administrator, and businessman.

Giwa was a two-term Executive Chairman of Giwa Local Government, Kaduna State.

He was the Chairman, Campaign Council, Giwa Local Government in the 2019 Presidential and Gubernatorial Elections.

Ahmad Shehu Haruna

The new Special Adviser, Economic Matters is a financial expert, chartered accountant, and forensic. Haruna has almost a decade of experience in the financial consulting industry.

Before his appointment, Ahmad was an Associate Director at Haruna Yahaya & Co. Chartered Accountants, a member of MGI Worldwide, and head of the Lagos Office.

