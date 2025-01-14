An APC chieftain Fouad Oki has justified the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa as the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly

The Lagos lawmakers impeached Obasa on Monday, January 13, over allegations of financial misappropriation

According to Oki, Obasa was recalcitrant, and President Bola Tinubu saw it in him when he called a meeting to resolve the crisis in the state assembly

Fouad Oki, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has defended the impeachment of the Lagos State House of Assembly speaker Mudashiru Obasa on Monday, January 13.

Obasa's impeachment followed the allegations of fraud against him, an action the APC chieftain said was long overdue.

Tinubu saw the recalcitrant in Obasa before he was impeached as speaker of LSHA Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @mudashiru_obasa

Source: Twitter

What led to Obasa's impeachment as Lagos speaker

Speaking on Channels TV's "Politics Today" on Monday evening, Oki disclosed that President Bola Tinubu moved to resolve the Lagos State House of Assembly crisis, but the impeached speaker was recalcitrant.

Oki said that finally served as a final stroke for Obasa, who was impeached and replaced by his deputy, Mojisola Meranda.

The APC chieftain said:

“Before the president came home, this issue had been lingering. In the wisdom of the Governors Advisory Council members, GAC, the president’s attention was called.”

The APC chieftain further revealed that President Tinubu played the role of a father and leader when he called a meeting and made sense of the observations the party leaders raised. He added:

"Unfortunately, the president saw, by himself, a recalcitrant. I think that is what broke the camel’s back.”

Where was Obasa when he was impeached

Obasa was in the United States when he was impeached. The new speaker, Maranda, was representing Apapa Constituency 1 and had previously served as the house's Chief Whip.

Subsequently, the lawmakers elected Mojeed Fatai as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Some of the allegations against the impeached Obasa are highhandedness, gross misconduct, lack of commitment to the legislation business, poor leadership, intimidation and suppression of legislative staff and lack of regard for fellow lawmakers.

Among the allegations against the former speaker are financial misappropriation, financial impropriety, gross abuse of office and privileges, lack of transparency, and authoritarianism.

Obasa fights executive

Obasa was also accused of always being at loggerheads with the executive, that is, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's government. He was said to always be absent from most state functions.

Reports also suggested that his ambition to run for the state's governorship seat in the 2027 general election pitted him against some members eyeing the same seat.

The embattled lawmaker was said to have ridiculed the deputy governor's office when he summoned Obafemi Hamzat to report to his seat without any show of respect. The deputy governor is one of those in the governorship race. Obasa made the summons during Governor Sanwo-Olu's budget presentation.

See the video of the interview here:

Tinubu moved to solve Lagos' political crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has reportedly stepped in to resolve the alleged rift between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State House of Assembly speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

The closed-door meeting was said to have been held at Tinubu's private residence in Ikoyi and was attended by the GAC member and the deputy governor of state, Obafemi Hamzat.

Tinubu reportedly faulted Obasa over his lack of respect for the governor's office, saying his statement could bring the party into disrepute in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng