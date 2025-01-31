Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Damaturu, Yobe state - Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe state, has been elected as the new chairman of the Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum.

As reported by The Nation on Friday, January 31, 2025, Buni assumed leadership of the forum during the 5th Meeting of the Lake Chad Governors Forum, where he was entrusted with the role till 2027.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Buni expressed gratitude to his colleagues and delegates for electing him. He pledged to collaborate closely with development partners and other stakeholders to achieve substantial results.

The Yobe governor said:

“It is gratifying that as we celebrate the successful end of this meeting, my colleagues have found me worthy of chairing the forum for the next two years.

“I wish to on behalf of myself, the government and the people of Yobe state, commend and appreciate the decision of my colleagues for endorsing me as the new chairman of the Forum.

“Let me use this opportunity to reassure you my dear colleagues that, l shall serve with a great sense of responsibility, and the commitment deserving of the office.

“I shall liaise and work closely with you and all the development partners for us to be on the same page to work for the success of the forum, and the general development of the region."

Yobe's Buni grateful to predecessor, Tinubu

Furthermore, Buni specifically expressed gratitude to the outgoing chairperson, Ildjima Abdraman, governor of Hadjer Lamis province in Chad. He also paid tribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria.

He said:

“I especially thank the outgoing chairperson of this forum, Her Excellency Ildjima Abdraman, Governor of Hadjer Lamis province, Chad for her leadership.

"On this note, l humbly accept the decision of my colleagues, and the opportunity given to me and the Yobe state government to serve as the chairman of the Forum.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his leadership and commitment to peace, security, and development of the Lake Chad Basin region."

Snapshot of Chad Basin

The Chad Basin is the largest endorheic basin in Africa, centred approximately on Lake Chad.

It has no outlet to the sea and contains large areas of semi-arid desert and savanna.

The drainage basin is approximately coterminous with the sedimentary basin of the same name but extends further to the northeast and east.

Countries that occupy Lake Chad Basin

Lake Chad is a vast area of fresh water located in the middle of sand dunes which covers territories in four countries: Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

Since 2016, the quartet have been affected by insurgency (particularly the scourge of Boko Haram) and has had to address insecurity through both military and non-military strategies.

