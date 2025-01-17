A Supreme Court document has questioned the legal credentials of Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly

Obasa's name was said to be missing from the Rolls of Legal Practitioner in Nigeria, despite his claim that he graduated with a law degree from LASU

The Supreme Court document was dated July 24, 2020, and was signed by Gertrude Karenton-Mordi on behalf of the Supreme Court Chief Registrar

Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has landed in another legal problem. A Supreme Court document showed that the embattled lawmaker was not a registered legal practitioner.

The document was said to be a response to a verification request before the Supreme Court. The apex court response to Obasa's status as a lawyer was dated July 24, 2020, and was signed by Gertrude Karenton-Mordi on behalf of the Supreme Court Chief Registrar.

According to AriseTV, the response was titled: “Re: Verification of Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.” The medium reported that in the document, the Supreme Court advised Obasa to come forward with relevant documents to register his name as he had no record with the apex court.

Supreme Court confirmed Obasa's questionable legal status

Fetus Akande, the spokesperson of the Supreme Court, acknowledged that the document emanated from the apex court.

The impeached speaker claimed to have obtained a bachelor's degree in law from Lagos State University (LASU) in 2006.

However, on July 23, 2020, the Supreme Court was asked to confirm whether the embattled lawmaker's name was in the Rolls of Legal Practitioners at the apex court.

When was Obasa sacked as speaker?

On Monday, January 13, Obasa was impeached and replaced by his deputy, Mojisola Meranda.

Obasa was impeached while in the United States. The new speaker, Maranda, was representing Apapa Constituency 1 and had previously served as the house's Chief Whip.

Subsequently, the lawmakers elected Mojeed Fatai as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Some of the allegations against the impeached Obasa are highhandedness, gross misconduct, lack of commitment to the legislation business, poor leadership, intimidation and suppression of legislative staff and lack of regard for fellow lawmakers.

The allegations against the former speaker are financial misappropriation, financial impropriety, gross abuse of office and privileges, lack of transparency, and authoritarianism.

Obasa was also accused of always being at odds with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's executive branch government and being absent from most state functions.

