As Christians celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, the Southwest leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has extended his heartfelt Easter greetings to all Nigerians and people of goodwill around the world.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Ajadi reflected on the timeless message of Easter, which embodies the triumph of life over death, hope over despair, and love over hate.

Ajadi facilitates with Christians on Easter Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

He urged Nigerians not to forget the essence of Easter and use this season as an occasion to prayerfully and strategically challenge all wrong situations in the nation.

The young politician said,

"As we rejoice in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, let us not forget the lessons we must take from everything about Easter.

"For me, Easter embodies the triumph of life over death, hope over despair, and love over hate.

"Easter brings a message of hope and encourages us to challenge any unwanted situation, including death.

"In Nigeria, we are confronted with numerous issues that test our resolve and resilience. However, we must challenge the bad situations and defeat it. We must not accept insecurity, bad economy, bad roads, hunger as normal. We must fight for freedom, and strive for greatness so that the coming generations will celebrate us just as we are celebrating Easter today.

"So this is my message to Nigerians, it is not over.

"I urge all of us to remain steadfast in our faith and optimistic about the future. Let us work together to build a nation that is just, equitable, and prosperous for all.

"We can do it and we will do it."

In a special mention, Ajadi called on Nigerians to seize the Easter season to pray for the people of Benue State, who are currently facing a severe insecurity situation.

He reemphasised the need for national unity and solidarity in the face of adversity. "More than ever, this is a time for Nigerians to come together and unite against anything that divides the nation," he declared.

"Let us put aside our differences and work towards a common goal of building a nation that is secure, stable, and prosperous for all."

In a message to party members, Ajadi urged them to remain committed to the NNPP's ideals and to continue working tirelessly to build a new Nigeria. He said:

"Let us be guided by the principles of justice, equality, and compassion, and strive to make a positive difference in the lives of our fellow Nigerians

"As we celebrate this Easter, let us renew our commitment to our party's vision and mission, and work towards creating a brighter future for all Nigerians.

"Once again, I wish all Nigerians and people around the world a happy Easter. May this season bring us closer to God and to each other, and may we emerge stronger and more united in our pursuit of peace, love, and prosperity."

Source: Legit.ng