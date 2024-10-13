Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

London, United Kingdom (UK) - Ibrahim Kabir Masari, the senior special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on political and other matters, has shed light on the Nigerian leader's health in France.

Legit.ng reports that speaking in a new interview with DCL Hausa, Masari said contrary to what some government critics are insinuating, his principal is not battling any severe health challenge and is in a fine state of mind.

Masari, a former placeholder running mate to Tinubu, explained that the president gave him personal assignments that he (Tinubu) has been monitoring. The Katsina-born chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stated that Tinubu keeping track of appointees' tasks shows he is in very good health.

11 days ago, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu, 72, departed Abuja for the UK to begin a two-week vacation.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to Tinubu, the trip is part of the president's annual leave.

The presidency said the Nigerian leader will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration's economic reforms.

Legit.ng reports that Masari asserted in the DCL Hausa interview that Tinubu would return to Nigeria this week when his leave expires.

Tinubu leaves UK for France

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Friday, October 11, that President Tinubu left the UK for France.

The presidency said Tinubu is in France for an "important engagement".

