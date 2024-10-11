Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The February 20, 2027 presidential election is exactly 862 days days away, going by the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Bola Tinubu, the current president, is expected to seek re-election.

President Tinubu's first tenure in office will expire in May 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian leader received backing from various groups and prominent individuals during the 2023 election, and would be banking on their support again. However, some clerics who do not believe in Tinubu may decide to pitch their tent elsewhere.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights clerics who may refuse to support Tinubu.

1) Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

In the 2023 election, Sheik Dahiru Bauchi, the supreme leader of the Islamic Sufi group known as the Tijaniyyah, endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate at the time, Atiku Abubakar.

The prominent Islamic scholar endorsed Atiku in a message to his followers.

2) Prophet Ritabbi

Founder of Christ as of Old Ministry, Prophet Ezenwa George Ritabbi, popularly called Prophet Ritabbi, is a known supporter of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

In January 2023, Ritabbi spoke encouraged youths to vote for Obi.

Also, he often shares message of despair concerning the Tinubu administration.

For example, in December 2023, Prophet Ritabbi predicted hardship. According to him, naira would eventually exchange at N2,500 against the dollar.

3) Pastor Azzaman

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a popular Kaduna Christian cleric, Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman, vowed to mobilise one million votes for Obi.

Following Obi's loss in the election, Azzaman increased his criticism of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, using his Facebook account to persistently lash out the ruling administration.

4) Pastor Paul Enenche

A few days before the 2023 poll, Paul Enenche, the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), declared his support for Obi.

Enenche announced his decision in a post on his social media handles.

The post was accompanied with a photograph of him, Obi, and David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

5) Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe

Pastor Okwuwe, the spiritual leader of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission, openly supports Obi.

At the time the outcome of the 2023 presidential election was still contested in court, the cleric deployed his YouTube page to dish out pro-Obi prophecies.

2027: 'It'll be hard to defeat Tinubu'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Salihu Lukman, a former national vice chairman, North-West of the APC, said President Tinubu can only be defeated by an opposition political platform with a strong relationship with Nigerians.

Lukman admitted that the feat will not be easy to achieve because Nigerians will find it difficult to trust any politician who makes similar promises of a better future for them after the APC, which promised change before 2015 but ended up producing the alleged disappointment currently being witnessed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng