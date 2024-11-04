As economic hardship persists, Doyin Okupe has cited one major reason Nigerians will vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election

In an interview, Okupe claimed there is an "agreement between Nigeria's northern and southern regions regarding the rotation of the presidency, suggesting this will favour Tinubu’s re-election

Despite the current challenges, Okupe described "T-pain as a temporary pain that will lead to something good for the nation"

Amid hardship, a former presidential spokesman, Doyin Okupe, has asserted that Nigerians will vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu again in 2027 for him to complete the constitutionally allowed double terms of eight years.

Okupe, who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday, November 4, claimed there is an unspoken agreement on rotational presidency between the southern and northern regions.

He said former President Muhammadu Buhari “did not do well” yet he was in office for eight years and now that Tinubu “is doing well”, he would use his eight years.

Okupe said:

“Nigerians will decide so. I am sure. Nigerians are reasonable, sensible people, not demanding too much from their leaders,” Okupe said confidently a day after he met with the President in Abuja.

“If Bola Tinubu gives us light in 2027, if Bola Tinubu resolves this fuel crisis and this food crisis between now and that time, you’ll see that people will go on the streets and say it’s Bola or nobody.”

Speaking further, Okupe, a former campaigner for Labour Party’s Peter Obi, said the T-Pain nickname given to Tinubu on social media “means temporary pain that will lead to an extensive, pleasant and something good for the nation.”

