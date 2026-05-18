A young lady shared her experience as she entered her sixth year as a PhD candidate at the University of Ibadan

She opened up about how her program was prolonged and why she spent six years in school, instead of 3 years

Her story triggered reactions on social media as she opened up about how she was navigating the delay in her PhD program

A Nigerian lady, Adedolapo Oluwadamilola Awoniyi, spoke about her PhD studies at the University of Ibadan.

She shared her school experience as she stated that she would be rounding up her programme in her sixth year.

A University of Ibadan PhD student who got admitted in 2020 spends six years. Photo: LinkedIn/Adedolapo Oluwadamilola Awoniyi

Source: UGC

UI PhD student spends six years in school

On her LinkedIn page, Adedolapo Oluwadamilola Awoniyi said that if she had known that her PhD program would be prolonged, she wouldn’t have started the journey.

Her LinkedIn post read:

“Your PhD is taking longer than expected !!! I started my PhD in the year 2020, but let’s just say corona virus totally rendered that year almost useless, so I can say I started my PhD properly in the year 2021 in the University of Ibadan .

"With so much high hopes that after three years I would be done and move on to other aspects of my academic career. I’m sure if God had shown me just a glimpse of what my PhD journey would look like, I would have opted out without thinking twice.

"Now I’m in my 6th year rounding up and I would like to share with you how I dealt with the unplanned, prolonged PhD journey. It’s different if you were a non-challant, unserious and lazy student, in that case maybe you might just deserve a prolonged PhD experience but that was not the case with me.

"I was serious, focused and gave it my all but I just couldn’t finish in three years. You can also apply these tips in other areas of your life where you are experiencing unexpected delay.

"1. Understand that there is a purpose for the delay. I dare to say that if I had finished in three years I would not have the mastery and experience I have now when it comes to research.

"2. Enjoy the process. In my 4th year, I realized I was looking forward to the end of the programme, I never tried to enjoy the process and accept the fact that I was a PhD student.

"3. Understand that no two people will have the same PhD experience or journey. Your own path, timeline and journey will be different, so embrace it.

" 4. Please surround yourself with people who will encourage you and help you to keep pushing, and not people who constantly tell you, and ask you why your PhD journey is prolonged

" 5. Keep praying and praying. One place I got strength to keep pushing was in the place of prayer. I hope this encourages a PhD candidate like me to keep pushing!!!"

A PhD candidate at UI shares how her program became longer than 3 years. Photo: LinkedIn/Adedolapo Oluwadamilola Awoniyi

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng