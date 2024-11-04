President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in seven ministers-designate in a ceremony held in the council chamber of the Aso Rock villa on Monday, November 4

The new appointees were confirmed by the senate in the committee after a screening exercise recently

Legit.ng recalls that about two weeks ago, President Tinubu tweaked his cabinet, firing some ministers, and restructuring a few ministries

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Monday, November 4, in Abuja, swore in the new seven ministers.

Legit.ng reports that the ministers are: Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu - minister of state foreign affairs; Nentawe Yilwatda, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi - minister of labour and employment.

Others are Idi Mukhtar Maiha - minister of livestock development; Jumoke Oduwole - minister of industry, trade and investment (trade and investment); Yusuf Abdullahi Ata - minister of state, housing and urban development and Suwaiba Said Ahmad - minister of state education.

Legit.ng recalls that the senate cleared the new ministers last week.

Legit.ng reports that calls for the reshuffling of President Tinubu’s cabinet reached new levels in the wake of Nigeria’s dwindling economic fortunes which have worsened the living standards across the country.

Tinubu heeded the calls in October, dismissing five ministers and nominating seven others. Those dismissed included Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye (women affairs); Lola Ade-John (tourism); Tahir Mamman (minister of education); Abdullahi Gwarzo (state, housing and urban development), and Jamila Ibrahim (youth development).

This was in addition to the reassignment of new portfolios to 10 other ministers.

Tinubu aware of Nigeria's situation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu admitted he is aware of the current rising living costs but has called on Nigerians to remain patient.

Speaking during a visit from former lawmakers at the State House, Tinubu called for a collective effort to tackle the nation’s economic challenges.

The Nigerian leader noted that a significant change requires hard work and commitment while urging citizens to look into agriculture.

