The ruling APC has assured Nigerians that despite the present challenges confronting the country, a vibrant future beckons

This promise was contained in a goodwill message by the APC spokesman, Felix Morka, to mark the 64th independence anniversary of the country on Tuesday, October 1

The APC-led administration said it remains resolute and determined "to bequeath a greater and more prosperous nation to present and future generations"

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Amid economic hardship, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, October 1, assured Nigerians of "a vibrant future".

Legit.ng reports that the APC is the ruling party in Nigeria. President Bola Tinubu belongs to the party.

APC asks Nigerians to faith in the Bola Tinubu presidency. Photo credit:@aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

In a statement signed by Felix Morka, the APC spokesperson, the party celebrated Nigeria's 64th independence anniversary and offered hope to citizens.

The party asked Nigerians to trust President Tinubu as he implements major reforms.

The APC's statement partly reads:

"As the President succinctly laid out in his inspiring independence anniversary broadcast, these reforms have begun to bear fruits of clarity, growth and progress for our nation.

“While a number of these reforms have triggered some transient economic discomfort for our citizens, Mr. President maintains an iron-clad commitment to doing all that is necessary to continue to mitigate and cushion their effects, and will not relent until the living conditions and the common good of all have significantly improved.”

Read the APC's full statement below:

Legit.ng reports that West Africa’s largest economy has been experiencing difficulty since the Tinubu administration assumed power in May 2023, as the cost of living is high and continues to rise.

Protesters launched demonstrations on Tuesday, October 1, with the organisers saying they were against "the devastation, hunger, insecurity and the hardship that this government has unleashed on Nigerians".

Similar protests took place in early August. At least 21 people were killed in the demonstrations, while hundreds of others were arrested and charged with treason, looting and vandalism.

Read more APC news:

Nigeria at 64: Ayodele proposes name change

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the spiritual leader of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, said among others, Nigerian authorities must restructure the country.

In a video shared on his official X handle, Ayodele lamented that Nigeria has not made giant progress since 1960 when Britain granted the African nation independence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng