President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has explained his reason for implementing reforms after assuming office in May 2023

Tinubu said the reforms were necessary to prevent Nigeria's economy from collapsing and initiate progress

He said he took over when Nigeria's economy faced many headwinds, and its physical security was highly impaired

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he saved Nigeria from collapse by choosing to reform the political economy and defence architecture of the country.

Tinubu said he assumed office as Nigeria’s president on May 29, 2023, when the country was at a critical juncture and a dizzying crossroads.

Tinubu said reforms prevented Nigeria's economy from collapse Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The President said he chose reform rather than continue with business-as-usual which would lead the country to economic collapse.

Tinubu made this known during Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day Anniversary Broadcast on Tuesday, October 1.

Olusegun Dada, Tinubu’s special assistant on social media shared the speech via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun

“My administration took over the leadership of our country 16 months ago at a critical juncture. The economy faced many headwinds, and our physical security was highly impaired.

“We found ourselves at a dizzying crossroads, where we must choose between two paths: reform for progress and prosperity or carry on business-as-usual and collapse. We decided to reform our political economy and defence architecture.”

Source: Legit.ng