President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed the UK for Paris, France, where he is expected to attend an “important engagement"

Tinubu's key ally, Kabir Masari, confirmed the trip, but did not disclose further details about the nature of the engagement

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian leader is currently on a two-week leave and is expected to return home on its expiration

London, United Kingdom (UK) - President Bola Tinubu has left the United Kingdom (UK) for Paris, France.

This was disclosed on Friday evening, October 11, by Ibrahim Kabir Masari, the senior special assistant to President Tinubu on political and other matters.

Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Masari, who visited Tinubu at his private residence in the UK, stated that he would be travelling alongside the president to France.

He tweeted:

"Today, I had the honor of visiting President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR at his private residence in the United Kingdom, where we engaged in productive discussions. We then departed for Paris, France, for another important engagement."

Nine days ago, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu departed Abuja for the UK to begin a two-week vacation.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to Tinubu, the trip is part of the president's annual leave.

The presidency said the Nigerian leader will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration's economic reforms.

Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria after the leave expires.

