President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, in commemoration of Nigeria's 64th Independence anniversary.

Tinubu outlined several key initiatives and reassurances to tackle the nation’s challenges especially the high cost of living and unemployment, urging citizens to be patient.

He also emphasised his administration’s commitment to long-term reforms for economic recovery, security, and youth development.

1. Security and restoring peace:

"We have restored peace to hundreds of communities in the North, and thousands of our people have been able to return home. It is an unfinished business, which our security agencies are committed to ending as quickly as possible."

2. Hope for the future:

"Better days are ahead of us...Together, we will cultivate a Nigeria that reflects the aspirations of all its citizens, a nation that resonates with pride, dignity and shared success."

3. Agriculture and economic reforms:

"As soon as we can restore peace to many communities in the troubled parts of the North, our farmers can return to their farms. We expect to see a leap in food production and a downward spiral in food costs."

4. Renewed commitment to building a better nation

"Our independence anniversary gives us another chance to reflect on how far we have gone in our journey to nation-building and to renew our commitment to building a better nation that will serve present and future generations of Nigerians."

5. Highlights of the nation's accomplishments

"Over six decades later, we can look back, and Nigerians worldwide can see how well we have succeeded in realizing the loft dreams of our founding fathers.... The world is witnessing and benefitting from the can-do spirit of the Nigerian people, our massive intellectual capacity, and our enterprise and industry in all vocations."

6. On addressing economic challenges and offering hope

"As your president, I assure you that we are committed to finding sustainable solutions to alleviate the suffering of our citizens. Once again, I plead for your patience, as the reforms we are implementing, show positive signs and we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel."

7. Dreams of founding fathers, a work-in progress

"The world is witnessing and benefitting from the can-do spirit of the Nigerian people, and our massive intellectual capacity, and our enterprise and industry in all vocations, from arts to science, technology to infrastructure. The dreams that our founding fathers envisaged are still a work in progress. Everyday we put our hands on the plough, determined to do a better job of it."

