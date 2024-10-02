Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, October 2, departed Abuja for the United Kingdom (UK) to begin a two-week vacation.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to Tinubu, the trip is part of the president's annual leave.

The presidency said the Nigerian leader will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration's economic reforms.

Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria after the leave expires.

