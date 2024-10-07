Senator Adolphus Wabara has expressed concern as the Action Peoples Party (APP) cleared 22 chairmanship positions in the just concluded Rivers LG election

Ahead of the 2027 general election, Wabara lamented over the APP's dominant win in Saturday's election and noted that the PDP has lost one of its strong base, Rivers state

Governor Siminalayi Fubara regained control of Rivers state amid the rift with FCT minister Nyesom Wike after his "proxy party" the APP clinched 22 of 23 seats in the poll

Senator Adolphus Wabara, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, BoT, has lamented his party's woeful performance in Saturday’s local government election in Rivers state and says the party has lost the state.

Wabara: "PDP has lost Rivers state"

Wabara spoke on Sunday, October 6, as Governor Siminialayi Fubara swore in the 23 LG chairmen who emerged in the October 5, polls, insisting he was still in PDP.

Recall that Fubara officially inaugurated in 22 chairmen from the Action Peoples Party (APP) and one from the Action Alliance into office.

Senator Wabara, in an interview with Vanguard newspaper, attributed the party’s failure to self-destruction.

He noted that the PDP is responsible for its fate as it ignored wise counsel over the political crisis in Rivers state.

Speaking further, Wabara, however, expressed sadness that the ruling PDP which had held sway in the state since 1999, lost the grassroots to a little-known party due to an avoidable feud.

“I doubt if Rivers will be under the control of the PDP in 2027. We have really shot ourselves in the leg.”

Rivers LG election: Atiku reacts as Fubara regains control

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the outcome of the local government elections in River state.

Atiku said the election results showed that Rivers people have rejected political oppression, harassment, and self-serving godfathers.

He commended Governor Sim Fubara for safeguarding the sanctity of the local government elections even amidst provocative challenges.

