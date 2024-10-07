BREAKING: Newly Sworn in Rivers LG Chairmen Flee Amid Wike, Fubara Feud as Violence Turns Deadly
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Disturbing violence erupted in several parts of Rivers state on Monday, October 7, leading to arson, shooting, and fatalities.
As reported by Vanguard, the cycle of violence forced the newly-sworn-in local government (LG) chairpersons to flee their secretariats.
In a report on Monday afternoon, October 7, the newspaper said considering the targeted attacks, it was difficult for the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-backed chairmen to perform administrative duties from their respective LG secretariats.
One feared killed amid Rivers political crisis
In Khana local government area (LGA), one person was reportedly killed during sporadic gunfire on the road leading to the Rector’s Lodge.
The Punch quoted a source as saying the gunshot was heard near Bori city. The source added that the shooting caused people to run in different directions.
He said:
“It was near Bori but I can’t say exactly where.
"A young man was shot and people started running. The man was rushed to the hospital this morning.”
Legit.ng reports that the spiralling trend of violence in several parts of Rivers emerged hours after Nigeria's inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, asked his men — who initially sealed the secretariats — to immediately vacate the facilities.
More to follow..
