Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the outcome of the local government elections in River state

Atiku said the election results showed that Rivers people have rejected political oppression, harassment, and self-serving godfathers

He commended Governor Sim Fubara for safeguarding the sanctity of the local government elections even amidst provocative challenges

FCT, Abuja - The People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said residents of Rivers state through the LG elections have affirmed that nothing can better democracy.

Atiku said the people of Rivers state have rejected political oppression, harassment, and self-serving godfathers.

Atiku said Rivers people rejected the machinations of self-serving godfathers Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Sir Sim Fubara

The former vice president stated this while reacting to the outcome of the Rivers LG election results.

In a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @atiku, he said the results have revealed that Rivers people are astute and resolute.

“With the conclusion of the local government election in Rivers State, the shadows of political intimidation and judicial chicanery have dissipated, paving the way for the noble pursuit of governance to commence in the State.

Atiku added that:

“As prophesied, it has now been revealed that the citizens of Rivers are astute and resolute, unwavering in their rejection of any form of political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers.”

He commended Governor Sim Fubara for his unwavering commitment to the people's interests.

The former PDP presidential candidate said Governor Fubara safeguarded the sanctity of the local government elections even amidst provocative challenges.

Atiku urged the newly elected chairmen to wear the welfare of the people as their foremost badge of honour and shun tyranny and delusional ambition in their political endeavours.

Fubara swears In Newly elected LG chairmen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara sworn in the newly elected council chairmen and councilors on Sunday, October 5.

Fubara officially inaugurated 22 chairmen from the Action Peoples Party (APP) and one from the Action Alliance (AA) into office.

The AA candidate Uzodinma Nwafor defeated the APP to win the chairmanship election in the Etche local government area.

