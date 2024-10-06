BREAKING: Fubara Swears In Newly Elected LG Chairmen, Video Trends
Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in the newly elected council chairmen and councilors on Sunday, October 5.
The council chairmen were elected during the local government election which held on Saturday, October 4.
The swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt.
Fubara officially inaugurated in 22 chairmen from the Action Peoples Party (APP) and one from the Action Alliance into office.
Video of the swearing-in ceremony is trending on social media.
