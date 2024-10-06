Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in the newly elected council chairmen and councilors on Sunday, October 5.

The council chairmen were elected during the local government election which held on Saturday, October 4.

The council chairmen were elected during Saturday, October 4 LG election Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

The swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt.

Fubara officially inaugurated in 22 chairmen from the Action Peoples Party (APP) and one from the Action Alliance into office.

Video of the swearing-in ceremony is trending on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng