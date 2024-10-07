The 31 new local government chairmen in Akwa Ibom state were sworn in on Monday, October 7 a day after receiving their certificates of returns

Governor Umo Eno swore in 30 candidates from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and one from the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The governor warned the new LG chairmen that "there’s no APC or PDP local government in governance"

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has sworn in the 31 new local government chairmen on Monday, October 7.

Legit.ng recalls that the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) declared 30 candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and one from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of the Saturday, October 5 local government elections.

Governor Eno said there’s no APC or PDP local government in governance. Photo credit: Umo Eno

Source: Facebook

Governor Eno assured that his administration would work collaboratively with the LG chairmen to deliver good Governance to the people.

As reported by Vanguard, he stated this while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House, Uyo.

The governor said swearing APC candidate from Essien Udim LGA means the election process was fair.

“It was not the winner takes it all, so we expect that you work with us, imbibe our spirit, and cooperate with the government of the State to ensure we work together and continue to deliver dividends of democracy to our people. There’s no APC or PDP local government in governance.

Umo explained that losing one LG does not mean Akwa Ibom has ceased to be a PDP-controlled state.

“To all other chairmen and indeed our party faithful, losing one LGA in an election doesn’t mean we have failed. It simply means we have allowed democracy to thrive. You can lose the battle but you can still win the war. I know that we feel bad, but this is the beauty of democracy”

Akwa Ibom: Akpabio fumes as PDP clears 30 LG

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio expressed his dissatisfaction with the PDP's overwhelming victory in the LG election.

Akpabio highlighted a past instance where he allowed the opposition to win in Ini LGA during his governorship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng