The Action Peoples Party (APP) has been declared the winner of 22 of the 23 local government elections held in Rivers state on Saturday, October 5.

Justice Adolphus Enebeli, Chief Election Officer of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), announced the results in Port Harcourt, noting that the outcome in Etche Local Government Area is pending due to ongoing collation of results.

The results for Etche LGA will be declared concurrently with the 319 councillorship seats at a later date. This development showcases the APP's dominance in the region.

Rivers State has been experiencing tension ahead of its local government elections due to multiple court injunctions challenging the process. Initially, the police announced their withdrawal from the election following a court judgment ¹. However, in a surprising turn of events, police personnel were spotted providing security for voters on Saturday morning, contradicting their earlier statement.

The election controversy is largely seen as a power struggle between current Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. The two have been at odds since Fubara took office, with their latest disagreement centering on the leadership structure of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

This development highlights the complex political dynamics in Rivers State, with the election outcome potentially impacting the balance of power between Fubara and Wike's factions.

Source: Legit.ng