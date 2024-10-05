BREAKING: Winners Finally Declared in Rivers LG Elections
The Action Peoples Party (APP) has been declared the winner of 22 of the 23 local government elections held in Rivers state on Saturday, October 5.
Justice Adolphus Enebeli, Chief Election Officer of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), announced the results in Port Harcourt, noting that the outcome in Etche Local Government Area is pending due to ongoing collation of results.
The results for Etche LGA will be declared concurrently with the 319 councillorship seats at a later date. This development showcases the APP's dominance in the region.
Rivers State has been experiencing tension ahead of its local government elections due to multiple court injunctions challenging the process. Initially, the police announced their withdrawal from the election following a court judgment ¹. However, in a surprising turn of events, police personnel were spotted providing security for voters on Saturday morning, contradicting their earlier statement.
The election controversy is largely seen as a power struggle between current Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. The two have been at odds since Fubara took office, with their latest disagreement centering on the leadership structure of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
This development highlights the complex political dynamics in Rivers State, with the election outcome potentially impacting the balance of power between Fubara and Wike's factions.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844