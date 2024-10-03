Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said that he remains the greatest loser in the forthcoming local government election in the state

Fubara made this assertion, lamenting that the Peoples Democratic Party won’t be participating in the poll in the state

The governor on Wednesday declared a two-day holiday to allow residents to participate in the forthcoming Rivers LG poll

Governor Siminalyi Fubara of Rivers state has regretted that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will not be taking part in the Saturday, October 5, Local Government election in the state.

Rivers Governor Fubara shares regrets ahead of LG polls. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Governor Fubara stated this on Thursday, October 3, during a meeting with some stakeholders of the party at the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt, Channels TV reported.

As reported by Vanguard, he said the election has to be held on Saturday to comply with the three months of grace given by the Federal Government to begin the implementation of the Supreme Court judgement on local government autonomy.

“You know this election, I am the greatest loser because my party is not participating. It is the truth!” Fubara said.

Legit.ng recalls that Fubara declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays to enable residents to perform their civic duty in the Saturday, October 5, local government elections.

The governor made the announcement in a statewide broadcast at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi stated.

Watch the video below as Fubara speaks on his regret ahead of LG poll:

Rivers LG polls: PDP, APC unite against Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the political crisis in Rivers state has taken a fresh twist ahead of the Saturday, October 5 local government election.

The PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have joined forces against Governor Sim Fubara.

Governor Fubara's determination to proceed with the LG poll is been seriously contested by the two main political parties.

