LG Poll: “I’m the Greatest Loser,” Rivers Governor Fubara Shares Biggest Regret, Video Trends
- Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said that he remains the greatest loser in the forthcoming local government election in the state
- Fubara made this assertion, lamenting that the Peoples Democratic Party won’t be participating in the poll in the state
- The governor on Wednesday declared a two-day holiday to allow residents to participate in the forthcoming Rivers LG poll
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
Governor Siminalyi Fubara of Rivers state has regretted that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will not be taking part in the Saturday, October 5, Local Government election in the state.
Governor Fubara stated this on Thursday, October 3, during a meeting with some stakeholders of the party at the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt, Channels TV reported.
As reported by Vanguard, he said the election has to be held on Saturday to comply with the three months of grace given by the Federal Government to begin the implementation of the Supreme Court judgement on local government autonomy.
“You know this election, I am the greatest loser because my party is not participating. It is the truth!” Fubara said.
Legit.ng recalls that Fubara declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays to enable residents to perform their civic duty in the Saturday, October 5, local government elections.
The governor made the announcement in a statewide broadcast at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi stated.
Watch the video below as Fubara speaks on his regret ahead of LG poll:
Read more about Rivers LG elections here:
- Fubara speaks on Rivers LG elections
- "I won’t donate my kidney or liver for loyalty": Fubara speaks, video trends
- Protest rocks PDP secretariat over Rivers LG poll
- Court halts INEC again from releasing voter register to Rivers electoral commission
Rivers LG polls: PDP, APC unite against Fubara
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the political crisis in Rivers state has taken a fresh twist ahead of the Saturday, October 5 local government election.
The PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have joined forces against Governor Sim Fubara.
Governor Fubara's determination to proceed with the LG poll is been seriously contested by the two main political parties.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.