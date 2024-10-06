PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has reacted to the outcome of the just concluded Rivers state local government election

In an interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, Akinniyi blames Wike for the PDP's loss in the poll and explained what Rivers state PDP elders should do ahead of the 2027 election

Fubara has regained control of the LG structure as his loyalists who contested elections under the Action Peoples Party (APP) won all 22 out of the 23 chairmanship positions

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, has hailed Governor Siminalayi Fubara over the outcome of the local government election, which took place in Rivers state on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, October 6, Akinniyi said that the outcome of the election showed that "Governor Fubara is in charge of Rivers state."

He noted that the rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is a major factor that contributed to the PDP's loss in the poll.

Akinniyi, however, emphasized the need for unity within the party to strengthen its position in Rivers state.

Speaking further, he urged the PDP elders to convene an urgent meeting to address the ongoing Rivers crisis and proffer "practical solutions" that will restore normalcy in the state and benefit the people.

The PDP chieftain said:

"Governor Sim Fubara has demonstrated that he is in charge and requires everyone's support.

"Unfortunately, the Peoples Democratic Party lost out in the recently concluded Rivers State LG polls due to the rift between the incumbent Governor and his predecessor. They are both fighting over the party structures, which should automatically fall under Governor Sim Fubara.

"So far, the people of Rivers state and observers are closely watching the political situation, hoping it does not escalate into a war that would claim lives.

"Considering the results and public reaction, the citizens are in support of the Governor and his decisions. The State Elders should call a roundtable meeting with both factions to work out practical solutions.

"Governor Sim Fubara, as the PDP leader in Rivers State, should persist in his efforts and bring tranquility to the state, undeterred by those working against him.

"This isn't about politics at the moment; it's about delivering democratic benefits to Rivers state's people - allowing Governor Sim Fubara to govern efficiently without distractions."

Fubara of Rivers State has regained control of the Local Government structure as his loyalists who contested elections under the Action Peoples Party (APP) won all but one of the 23 chairmanship positions.

Chief Election Officer of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, declared the result in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Saturday night, October 5.

Fubara swears in newly elected LG chairmen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in the newly elected council chairmen and councilors on Sunday, October 5.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt.

Fubara officially inaugurated in 22 chairmen from the Action Peoples Party (APP) and one from the Action Alliance into office.

