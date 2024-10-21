The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum (PDP-GF) will convene for a significant meeting in Abuja

The PDP governors will be meeting ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Thursday

The meeting is coming a day after the Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led PDP Reconciliation Committee on Monday, October 21

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The state governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will convene in Abuja for a crucial meeting on Tuesday, October 22.

The Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led PDP Reconciliation Committee will brief the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on its findings and potential recommendations ahead of the governors’ meeting.

The PDP governors will meet ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Thursday Photo credit: @PNMbah

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, the NWC will review and subsequently present the report to the NEC for ratification.

Oyinlola said it is obvious that the PDP must be united for the party to enter a political battle and win and that’s what the committee is aiming for.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen after meeting with the PDP National Assembly Caucus for over three hours at the NEC Hall of the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday, October 21.

“As part of our assignment as members of the National Reconciliation Committee, we scheduled to meet members of the National Assembly to share their experiences and understand what is causing the dwindling fortunes of our party politically.

“We’ve had useful discussions, and I believe we have gathered suggestions that will help unite our party and make it formidable. That’s what this evening’s discussions were about.”

PDP crisis: Wike mentions groups he Is fighting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, disclosed that he is currently fighting no less than four political groups across the APC and the PDP.

Wike mentioned that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar topped the group, adding that they had seen him as the reason the PDP lost the 2023 presidential election.

The immediate past Governor of Rivers state reiterated that he had no regret in supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 election and explained the reason for his action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng