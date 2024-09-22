Former President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the APC and governor-elect Senator Monday Okpebholo on their victory in the Edo governorship election

Buhari expressed hope that both the winning and losing parties would work together to strengthen democracy and advance Edo State’s development

He also commended law enforcement agencies and election officials for ensuring a peaceful election and urged Nigeria to continue its democratic progress

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governor-elect in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for what he described as a "historic electoral victory."

In a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on September 22, 2024, Buhari hailed the APC's triumph in the governorship race, calling it a "prized, historic win" for both the party and the people of Edo State.

Buhari expressed hope that the victory would usher in a new era of development for the state.

He also urged the leadership of the APC, including the newly elected officials and their opponents, to work collaboratively to strengthen democracy and foster progress.

He said:

"I very much hope the winners and the losers will work together to strengthen democracy and maintain the trajectory of development in the state."

The former president noted the importance of unity in governance, encouraging both winners and losers to focus on the collective good of the state.

He said:

“I commend the law enforcement agencies for ensuring a peaceful election and applaud the election officials for their dedication in improving the electoral process”.

He further expressed his optimism for Nigeria's continued progress under democratic rule, noting that as Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria serves as a beacon of democracy for the continent.

PDP Warns INEC Not To Announce Final Results

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had cautioned the APC and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to announce any governorship result that does not reflect the will of the people of Edo state.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, warned that such action would lead huge crisis in Edo state.

