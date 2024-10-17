Ahead of the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP, the party’s governors’ forum and its leaders from the southern part of Nigeria may be heading for a showdown

Legit.ng reports that leaders, governors, and founding members of the PDP are scrambling to a lingering crisis rocking the party

Among the actions being mooted is the replacement of Umar Damagum, the acting national chair of the party

FCT, Abuja - Top sources within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have disclosed that the embattled acting national chairman of the party, Umar Damagun, would step down.

According to the sources, Damagum would yield to pressure to relinquish his position to allow a strong chieftain of the party of north-central extraction to complete Iyorchia Ayu’s term as national chairman. Damagum hails from Yobe state, in the northeast geopolitical zone.

As reported on Thursday, October 17, by The Punch, the stance of the PDP heavyweights stems from the need for the main opposition party to uphold fairness and equity.

A source said:

“Once they (PDP governors and other major stakeholders) address all legal matters through political means, they will then 'compensate' Damagum to facilitate his resignation and allow for the nomination of a substantive national chairman from the north central, subject to NEC approval.”

Speaking in the same vein, Umar Sani, the presidential campaign spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar during the 2019 election, clarified that Damagum did not have to leave the party but should return to his original position as deputy national chairman (North).

Sani stated that this aligned with the party’s constitution.

He explained:

“What we are saying is that, for the sake of equity, fairness and justice, north-central was elected to that position, and it is north-central that should complete it. That is the position of our party’s constitution.”

“PDP crisis over,” Bauchi governor speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the PDP governors forum and governor of Bauchi state, announced that the PDP governors have settled the factional crisis affecting the party’s national working committee (NWC).

He stated this when journalists approached him at the private wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

