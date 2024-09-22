Global site navigation

FULL LIST: Edo State Election 2024 Results in All Local Government Areas
by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Voting in the 2024 Edo state governorship election ended on Saturday, September 21.

On Sunday, September 22, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collated the results as they trickled in from the various local government areas (LGAs).

APC's Monday Okpebholo won 11 local government areas in Edo state.
The 'Edo Decides' 2024 election has generated significant interest, with Nigerians closely following the developments. In the same vein, Nigeria's most popular digital media platform, Legit.ng, has been providing timely updates.

Below is the full results obtained by the three main political parties in all the 18 LGAs of Edo state:

LGAAPCPDPLabour Party
Igueben5,9078,470494
Esan West12,95211,004342
Owan West12,27711,284201
Uhunmwonde8,7769,339767
Ovia North East13,22515,3111,675
Esan South East8,39814,19998
Egor16,76014,6581,966
Akoko Edo34,84715,8652,239
Esan Central10,9908,618418
Esan North East10,64812,522194
Ovia Southwest10,15010,260849
Orhionmwon16,05914,614556
Owan East19,38014,189446
Etsako East20,1679,683604
Etsako Central11,9068,455381
Etsako West32,10717,4832,116
Oredo30,78024,9385,389
Ikpoba-Okha16,33826,3824,026
Total291,667247,27422,763

The collation of the above results was supervised by the returning officer (RO) for the election and vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUTMinna), Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta.

Edo: Pastor predicts win for PDP's Ighodalo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Chinonso Emmanuel tipped the PDP and Asue Ighodalo for victory in the Edo state governorship election 2024.

Speaking in a video posted on his known Facebook page, Prophet Emmanuel dashed the hope of the APC and LP concerning the forthcoming poll.

