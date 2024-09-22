Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Voting in the 2024 Edo state governorship election ended on Saturday, September 21.

On Sunday, September 22, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collated the results as they trickled in from the various local government areas (LGAs).

The 'Edo Decides' 2024 election has generated significant interest, with Nigerians closely following the developments. In the same vein, Nigeria's most popular digital media platform, Legit.ng, has been providing timely updates.

Below is the full results obtained by the three main political parties in all the 18 LGAs of Edo state:

LGA APC PDP Labour Party Igueben 5,907 8,470 494 Esan West 12,952 11,004 342 Owan West 12,277 11,284 201 Uhunmwonde 8,776 9,339 767 Ovia North East 13,225 15,311 1,675 Esan South East 8,398 14,199 98 Egor 16,760 14,658 1,966 Akoko Edo 34,847 15,865 2,239 Esan Central 10,990 8,618 418 Esan North East 10,648 12,522 194 Ovia Southwest 10,150 10,260 849 Orhionmwon 16,059 14,614 556 Owan East 19,380 14,189 446 Etsako East 20,167 9,683 604 Etsako Central 11,906 8,455 381 Etsako West 32,107 17,483 2,116 Oredo 30,780 24,938 5,389 Ikpoba-Okha 16,338 26,382 4,026 Total 291,667 247,274 22,763

The collation of the above results was supervised by the returning officer (RO) for the election and vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUTMinna), Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta.

