FULL LIST: Edo State Election 2024 Results in All Local Government Areas
Benin City, Edo state - Voting in the 2024 Edo state governorship election ended on Saturday, September 21.
On Sunday, September 22, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collated the results as they trickled in from the various local government areas (LGAs).
The 'Edo Decides' 2024 election has generated significant interest, with Nigerians closely following the developments. In the same vein, Nigeria's most popular digital media platform, Legit.ng, has been providing timely updates.
Below is the full results obtained by the three main political parties in all the 18 LGAs of Edo state:
|LGA
|APC
|PDP
|Labour Party
|Igueben
|5,907
|8,470
|494
|Esan West
|12,952
|11,004
|342
|Owan West
|12,277
|11,284
|201
|Uhunmwonde
|8,776
|9,339
|767
|Ovia North East
|13,225
|15,311
|1,675
|Esan South East
|8,398
|14,199
|98
|Egor
|16,760
|14,658
|1,966
|Akoko Edo
|34,847
|15,865
|2,239
|Esan Central
|10,990
|8,618
|418
|Esan North East
|10,648
|12,522
|194
|Ovia Southwest
|10,150
|10,260
|849
|Orhionmwon
|16,059
|14,614
|556
|Owan East
|19,380
|14,189
|446
|Etsako East
|20,167
|9,683
|604
|Etsako Central
|11,906
|8,455
|381
|Etsako West
|32,107
|17,483
|2,116
|Oredo
|30,780
|24,938
|5,389
|Ikpoba-Okha
|16,338
|26,382
|4,026
|Total
|291,667
|247,274
|22,763
The collation of the above results was supervised by the returning officer (RO) for the election and vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUTMinna), Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta.
