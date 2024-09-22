Supporters of the PDP and the APC have taken over a major market in Benin-City, the Edo state capital to celebrate

They were seen jubilating at Ramat Park as INEC is yet to announce the winner of the Saturday, September 21, 2024, Edo governorship election

As it stands, Monday Okpebholo of the APC and PDP's Asue Ighodalo are currently leading while Labour Party candidate, Olumide Akpata trails far behind after losing his polling unit to rival

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have occupied the popular Ramat Park in Benin City, Edo state capital.

On Sunday, September 22, they were seen jubilating even when the result of the Edo state governorship election is yet to be announced.

As of the time of this report, the collation of results for the election has yet to commence.

Meanwhile, the two political parties were frontline in the off-cycle election held in the state on Saturday with 17 candidates jostling for the top job.

Daily Trust reported that supporters of the parties faced each other, chanting different triumphant songs to indicate their victory at the poll.

Vanguard reported that operatives of the joint security agencies including the police and the military had a herculean task maintaining law and order between the groups.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramat Park is about 700 metres from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Benin.

The APC supporters who converged at the centre of the park set up electronic gadgets and danced to the reeling music.

Edo governorship election: APC wins Esan West LGA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC has won the Esan West local government area in the Saturday, September 21 Edo state governorship election.

This is according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcement of Sunday, September 22.

The APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo polled 12,952 votes to defeat Asue Ighodalo of the PDP who scored 11,004 votes.

