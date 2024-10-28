Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, hailed ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo for his 'critical role in advancing human rights and social justice in Nigeria'

Atiku emphasised the significance of WOTCLEF’s journey since its inception in 1999, the year Nigerian returned to democratic rule

The PDP chieftain credited his wife, Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar, for 'her unwavering dedication to changing countless lives positively'

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, attended the 25th-anniversary celebration of the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF).

Legit.ng reports that the event was held on Monday, October 28.

WOTCLEF is founded by Atiku's wife, Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar.

Key dignitaries included former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, who received Atiku's thanks for supporting WOTCLEF's initiative during his presidency (1999 to 2007).

In a statement he personally signed and posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Atiku hailed Obasanjo.

He wrote:

"It’s a profound privilege to stride alongside our esteemed former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, into the vibrant celebration of WOTCLEF Foundation’s 25th anniversary in Abuja.

"This moment is a testament to the unwavering support the Foundation has received from President Obasanjo."

Obasanjo-Atiku relationship

Legit.ng reports that a frosty relationship existed between Messrs Obasanjo and Atiku.

Atiku openly disagreed with his boss (Obasanjo) over the alleged attempt to extend his constitutional term limit of eight years.

In the same vein, Obasanjo accused Atiku of corruption, and at a point, set up a panel to probe him. Anti-graft detectives reportedly came up with incriminating dossiers that linked the former president's lieutenant to a slew of financial misdeeds.

However, in October 2018, Obasanjo "forgave" Atiku, because, according to him, the latter "re-discovered and re-positioned himself".

