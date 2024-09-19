Former President Goodluck Jonathan has tasked INEC, the police and other security networks to live up to their responsibility

Ahead of the Saturday, September 21, 2024, election in Edo state, Jonathan urged the electoral umpire to be neutral and security agencies to ensure a peaceful and credible poll

In a statement by Ikechukwu Eze, his media adviser, Jonathan also sent a crucial message to political actors and key stakeholders

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo state, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has sued for peace.

Jonathan speaks on Edo state governorship election. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

Edo guber: Jonathan tells INEC, police what to do

He charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the state institutions, involved in managing the process, with creating a level playing field to ensure free and fair polling.

In a statement released by Ikechukwu Eze, his media adviser, Jonathan emphasised that the Edo election “places a moral burden on state agencies especially the Nigeria Police Force and the INEC to rise to their constitutional responsibilities as independent arbiters in our democratic process.”

For democracy to endure, the former president noted that “elections must be devoid of all forms of manipulation and state institutions must guarantee peaceful, credible and transparent elections.”

As reported by Vanguard, Jonathan further charged INEC to live up to expectations as an unbiased umpire and inspire confidence in all actors through a transparent voting process.

He said:

“There is no doubt that loss of confidence in an election encourages political disputes, social unrest, voter apathy, increased polarization and other far-reaching consequences that could undermine development and democratic consolidation.”

He added:

“As citizens of voting age in Edo state go to the polls for the governorship election on Saturday, September 21, 2024, I call on all political actors and stakeholders to work towards deepening the nation’s democracy by prioritizing peace and security of the state.”

Daily Independent confirmed the report in its publication on Thursday.

Source: Legit.ng