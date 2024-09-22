Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Monday Okpebholo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2024 Edo state election, appears set for victory.

Legit.ng reports that Okpebholo is closely followed by the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo; while Labour Party's Olumide Akpata came in a distant third.

APC's Monday Okpebholo is poised for victory in the 2024 Edo state governorship election.

Latest update on Edo election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far released the results of 17 local government areas (LGAs).

The APC has won 11 out of the 16 LGAs, so far collated and declared by INEC in Benin City.

In the results declared so far, Okpebholo has secured 275,329 votes while Ighodalo has polled 195,954 votes, leaving a margin of 79,375.

Ikpoba-Okha is the only LGA yet to be announced.

Edo: Why I stormed INEC office - Obaseki

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Godwin Obaseki, the incumbent governor of Edo, said he visited the state collation centre to get first-hand information about the process supervised by INEC.

Obaseki explained that he visited the INEC office because the agency "had refused to put any information in the public domain."

