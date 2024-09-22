BREAKING: APC Extends Victory Margin by Over 79,000 Votes in Edo Election, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.
Benin City, Edo state - Monday Okpebholo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2024 Edo state election, appears set for victory.
Legit.ng reports that Okpebholo is closely followed by the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo; while Labour Party's Olumide Akpata came in a distant third.
Latest update on Edo election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far released the results of 17 local government areas (LGAs).
The APC has won 11 out of the 16 LGAs, so far collated and declared by INEC in Benin City.
In the results declared so far, Okpebholo has secured 275,329 votes while Ighodalo has polled 195,954 votes, leaving a margin of 79,375.
Ikpoba-Okha is the only LGA yet to be announced.
Read more Edo governorship election 2024:
- Edo governorship election 2024: Nigerian prophet shares prediction on winner, 'he is God's choice'
- Edo governorship election 2024: Shehu Sani reacts as INEC says 379,000 PVCs uncollected
- Edo: Prophet Emmanuel predicts win for PDP
Edo: Why I stormed INEC office - Obaseki
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Godwin Obaseki, the incumbent governor of Edo, said he visited the state collation centre to get first-hand information about the process supervised by INEC.
Obaseki explained that he visited the INEC office because the agency "had refused to put any information in the public domain."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.