In a fresh twist, Bashir El-Rufai, has openly backed PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo, ahead of the Edo governorship election

This endorsement has raised eyebrows in the polity considering the fact that El-Rufai is an APC chieftain

Nigerians took to social media platform X and reacted differently to the development, a few accused him of engaging in anti-party activities

Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has publicly declared his support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, ahead of the Edo state governorship election.

Bashir has been a supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his endorsement of Ighodalo, a significant move considering his father’s longstanding ties to the APC, has raised eyebrow in the polity.

As reported by The Cable, Monday Okpebholo is the APC governorship candidate in the September 21 election in Edo state.

However, in a post on X on Thursday, September 19, Bashir mentioned Ighodalo along with a gold medal emoji — used to signify victory or achievement.

Bashir tweeted:

“Asue Ighodalo. Edo state.”

The endorsement has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some X users describing his action as "anti-party."

Also, the endorsement is rare for a member of the El-Rufai family, traditionally associated with the APC, to throw support behind an opposition candidate.

Ighodalo, alongside 16 other candidates are vying for the Edo state governorship seat billed for Saturday September 21, 2014 with a winner expected to emerge after voting procedures.

