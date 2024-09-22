In a few hours from now, the new governor of Edo state that would rule for the next four years would be announced

This is because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the commencement of results collation for Saturday’s governorship election in Edo state

Dr Anugbum Onuoha, Resident Electoral Commissioner, issued a statement to confirm the development on Sunday at INEC's head office in Benin-City, the Edo State capital

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) has commenced collation of the results of Edo state governorship election.

INEC commences collation of the Edo governorship election results. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Prof Rhoda Gumus, INEC National Commissioner in charge of the election; Dr. Anugbum Omuoha, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC); State Returning Officer, Prof Faruk Adams Kuta, and other key officials are all seated.

In his opening remarks at the collation centre on Sunday, September 21, Omuoha vowed that nothing would make the commission fail Edo people during the ongoing governorship election process.

As reported by Daily Trust, he noted that the people’s votes would be reflected in the end, calling for patience and understanding.

This is after Onuoha, Resident Electoral Commissioner, has issued a statement, noting that the exercise would commence on Sunday by 10:00am.

“This is to inform the general public, Political Stakeholders, and observers that the Collation of results for the ongoing Edo State Governors Election will resume today (Sunday) 22nd September 2024, at 10:00 am,” the statement read.

Interestingly, the reverse was the case as the exercise commenced about two hours later.

Read more about Edo election here:

PDP holds press conference, makes allegations against INEC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP has held a press conference about the Edo state governorship election results presently being collated by INEC.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was joined by Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, explained the reason he visited the INEC office at midnight.

Fintiri, on his part, announced some results collated by the PDP agents at some polling units and local government before the suspension of the INEC collation processes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng