Benin City, Edo state - The highly-anticipated Edo state governorship election comes up on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Overall, 17 political parties are fielding candidates in the election. There's only one female among the contestants as the remaining 16 are men.

Legit.ng highlights all the contestants. Check them out below:

1) Iyere Kennedy (Accord)

Kennedy is an entrepreneur with a speciality in Fintech, digital assets and exponential technologies.

Kennedy is also known as a human rights activist.

2) Tom Iseghohi (Action Alliance)

Iseghohi is a former group managing director (GMD) of the Transnational Corporation of Nigeria.

He is the chairman of Emerging Global Capital.

3) Udoh David Oberaifo (African Action Congress)

AAC's Oberaifo is a business consultant. According to information shared on his LinkedIn page, Oberaifo is skilled in wealth management advisory, strategy, real estate, mentorship, public speaking, and poetry.

4) Osarenren Derek Izedonmwen (ADC)

Izedonmwen was born and raised in Benin City. He is an engineer and is popularly called 'Dized'.

5) Kingson Akhimie (ADP)

Akhimie vied unsuccessfully for the Edo North senatorial district seat under the banner of the ADP in the 2023 general election.

The ADP chieftain polled just 185 votes in an election won by Adams Oshiomhole.

6) Senator Monday Okpebholo (APC)

Okpebholo served as the Edo Central senatorial district senator in the 10th National Assembly.

In February 2024, he won the Edo state APC gubernatorial primary election.

Okpebholo is said to be a businessman and an active member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

7) Osifo Isaiah (APGA)

Isaiah is a university don and a former chief of staff to a former governor of Edo state, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor.

Isaiah is aiming for the gubernatorial seat alongside Alhaji Bello Aneru, his running mate.

8) Ugiagbe Odaro Sylvester (APM)

Sylvester is an alumnus of the Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Edo state.

The gubernatorial hopeful is an indigene of Benin.

9) Areloegbe Amos Osalumese (APP)

An accountant, Areloegbe is a native of Ewohimi, Esan South East local government area of Edo state.

He promised to bring a new lease of life to the people of Edo state in terms of contemporary governance.

10) Osiriame Edeipo (BP)

Edeipo is a key member of the BOOT Party in Nigeria.

He vied unsuccessfully for the Edo North senatorial district seat under the banner of the BP in the 2023 poll. Akhimie polled just 156 votes in the election.

11) Olumide Akpata (Labour Party)

Akpata is a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

He was a senior partner and the head of the corporate and commercial practice group at Templars law firm in Nigeria until his resignation on August 31, 2023, to enable him to pursue partisan politics.

12) Azemhe Friday Azena (NNPP)

Azena is a pastor and a certified mass communicator.

The cleric was born on December 25, 1979, in Okpella town into the family of Mr and Mrs Beatrice Williams Azena of Okpekpe clan in Etsako East local government area of Edo state.

13) Asuerinme Ighodalo (PDP)

Ighodalo is a lawyer from Okaigben, Ewohimi, Esan South East local government area.

He was the chairman of Sterling Bank, a director at the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), and chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

14) Key Ndidi Patience (PRP)

Patience is the sole female candidate in the 2024 Edo governorship race.

She is a health professional, entrepreneur, and influencer.

Patience currently serves as the chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Chamber of Commerce, United States and the executive director, NIDO Americas USA.

Previously, she served as the chairman board of directors, Nigerians in Diaspora Organization Americas (NIDOA), USA, and the president of NIDOA Maryland chapter.

15) Anerua Abdulai Aliu (SDP)

Aliu, a quinquagenarian, is a West African Examinations Council (WAEC) holder.

He believes the SDP is the only political party that is devoid of acrimony and capable of changing the fortunes of Edo people.

16) Okungbowa Paul Ovbokhan (YPP)

YPP's Ovbokhan is an educationist and life coach.

Ovbokhan is also a social commentator and entrepreneur.

17) Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena (ZLP)

Saturday, September 21, 2024, would be the second time that Amiemenoghena would be contesting for governor of Edo state.

In 2020, he was on the ballot, also as a ZLP candidate.

