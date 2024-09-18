Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has called on electorates in Edo state to vote for PDP governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo

Atiku described Ighodalo as the beacon of integrity and vision and hope in the dark landscape

He urged the Edo people to open their eyes and not be swayed by the empty promises of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, said the party’s governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo is the clear choice for a prosperous Edo state.

Atiku said voters in Edo state should reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) because the party has not served the people but themselves.

Atiku said Ighodalo is a beacon of integrity and vision. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Asue Ighodalo

Why Edo people should reject APC

“The APC has donned the mask of a friend to the masses, but behind this veil lies a sinister reality. They have lured gullible voters with sweet promises, only to reveal their true nature— a party driven by a hunger for power rather than the well-being of the people."

He said this in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @atiku on Wednesday, September 18.

The former vice president urged voters to open their eyes and not be swayed by the empty promises of the APC.

“Open your eyes, Edo State. Do not be swayed by the empty promises of the APC.”

According to Atiku:

“Dr. Asue Ighodalo of the PDP is not just a vote; it is an act of reclaiming our future. It is a choice to consolidate the good work of Governor Godwin Obaseki and to build a future of prosperity, dignity, and hope.”

Why PDP is best for Edo guber election

He said the PDP candidate is the hope in this dark landscape and a beacon of integrity and vision.

“Where the APC has faltered, Ighodalo stands firm, ready to serve with competence and a genuine commitment to the people’s welfare.”

He added:

“Your vote for Ighodalo will not only bring change to Edo State but will also send a resounding message across Nigeria that we reject the deceit and self-serving ways of the APC.”

Edo guber election: Meet 3 major contenders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bassey Otu, Cross River state governor and the chairman of the Edo APC governorship poll, declared Senator Monday Okpebholo as the winner after collating results from the 18 local government areas.

Ighodalo secured 577 votes to emerge as the PDP flag bearer for the November 11 governorship election in Edo state.

The deputy governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, the Chairman of the Edo Labour Party poll, declared Olumide Akpata as the winner of the party's primary.

Source: Legit.ng