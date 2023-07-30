Some notable politicians were missing from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 28 ministerial nominees

These politicians who worked for the emergence of President Tinubu at the February 25th presidential election are now hopeful of making the second batch

Ten states and the FCT were not represented in the list of 28 ministerial nominees submitted to the Senate on Thursday, July 27

After missing on what is now called the first batch of ministerial nominations by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, hopeful politicians have now shifted their focus to the 2nd batch,

President Tinubu had on Thursday, July 27, submitted 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

According to Leadership, some ministerial hopefuls are missing from the list, and they will be anxiously looking forward to the second batch.

Some of the ministerial hopefuls are All Progressives Congress (APC) figures who played prominent roles in the party's victory at the 2023 general elections.

Ten states of Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Osun, Yobe and Zamfara were missing from the list submitted and ministerial hopefuls from these states have now shifted their attention to the next list.

Notable names who have become Tinubu’s ministerial hopefuls

Notable names missing from the list and are now hopeful are APC presidential aspirant, Kayode Fayemi who stepped down for Tinubu during the party primary, and the spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo (SAN).

Others are the director-general of the presidential campaign, former Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, Femi Fani-Kayode and the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

