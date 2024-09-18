An influential chieftain of the APC, Charles Idahosa, has maintained that Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki is under pressure because his political allies have abandoned him

Idahosa made this statement while reacting to the claims by Obaseki that PDP members are being victimised and intimidated by the opposition party, a few days before the Edo election

Idahosa on Wednesday, shared some of the reasons Obaseki and the PDP will record a major loss on Saturday, September 21

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Edo state, Benin-City - Charles Idahosa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also a former ally of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, on Wednesday, September 18, said there is no truth in the claim by the governor that members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are being intimidated.

APC chieftain Charles Idahosa says Obaseki is a serial betrayer. Photo credit: Charles Idahosa, Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Idahosa: "Obaseki betrayed political allies"

Idahosa stated that Obaseki is feeling the pressure of being alone after 90 percent of party leaders who worked for his re-election left him, adding that his predicament is self-inflicted.

Recall that Obaseki branded the coming governorship election to elect his successor as a do-or-die affair for his party.

But on Wednesday, the former member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, while addressing journalists in Benin-City, said the governor was under pressure because this is the first time he would be running an election on his own.

Idahosa assured that “in spite of the alarms raised by the Edo State Government and the PDP, the election would be free, fair and nobody will be intimidated”

Speaking further, the APC chieftain added that Governor Obaseki would not have had any headaches about the election if he had accorded all those who assisted him politically their due respect.

Idahosa said:

“The truth now is that this is the first time Obaseki will be on his own. This is the first time he will be conducting an election without all the leaders that supported him in the past in his party today and it is obvious that he will lose.

“Obaseki is only shouting of intimidation because he has no single leader in his party. Over 90 per cent of the leaders that brought him to power have left him. That is what you suffer when you are a serial betrayer.

“His political woes today is self-inflicted. Obaseki is like an apprentice tailor, who his master has taught how to hold the scissors, only to decide that he knows the job and declare himself a fashion designer.”

Vanguard newspaper confirmed the report in its publication on Wednesday.

Read more about Edo election here:

PDP knocked for campaigning with Tinubu's Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jubril Gawat, a senior special assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, criticised the PDP for campaigning for Asue Ighodalo in Edo on President Bola Tinubu's achievement as governor of Lagos.

Gawat took to social media and shared a campaign video of the PDP candidate in Edo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng