Benin City, Edo state - Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo north, at about noon on Saturday, September 21, cast his vote at Unit Ward 10, Unit 1, Iyamho Primary, Etsako West local government area (LGA).

Legit.ng reports that Oshiomhole voted after waiting in the queue for over one hour.

Edo election 2024 gathers momentum

Oshiomhole is on a resolute quest to deliver the state to his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2024 Edo state governorship election.

After casting his vote, Oshiomhole said he was satisfied with the electoral process. He expressed his hope that it would remain peaceful for the rest of the day.

He said while speaking with journalists:

"People turned out in large numbers to vote for us because they want good government.

"During our campaign, people came out to see me not because I wanted to give them something but because of what I have done for them while I was in the office as the governor.

“The voters know what they want."

There is a long-term faceoff between the APC chieftain and the incumbent Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki. Obaseki is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Both men are now in what seems like the final lap of their political rivalry, and they have at different times vowed to deliver the ultimate prize to their respective parties.

Legit.ng reports that voters in Edo will go to the polls today, Saturday, September 21, to elect Obaseki's successor.

A total of 17 candidates, comprising 16 males and a female, are on the ballot in the off-cycle governorship. However, it is shaping up to be a three-horse race between Monday Okpebholo of the APC, LP's Olumide Akpata, and Asue Ighodalo of the PDP.

