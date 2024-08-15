Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to try his best to avert "political tension" in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that the cleric's warning comes as citizens of Africa's most populous nation look forward to the 2027 election

In a new video, Primate Ayodele said if Tinubu and his appointees fail to 'do the right things', he (Ayodele) sees the president experiencing hostilities

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has prophesied that “there would be political tension” in the 2027 poll.

In a recent video shared on his known X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Ayodele urged President Bola Tinubu to ‘do the right thing’ before the next general elections.

Primate Ayodele counsels Tinubu's government to reduce the price of petrol. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Specifically, the outspoken cleric asked the Nigerian leader to “look into NNPC to see how they can bring the price down.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“In 2027, I am seeing that there would be political tension.

“What I see that is coming up is this: if the government of Tinubu, if they didn’t do the right thing to make Nigeria better, I see future crisis.

“Tinubu should look into NNPC to see how they can bring the price down.”

Watch Primate Ayodele's video below:

Legit.ng reports that in office since May 2023, Tinubu defended his economic reforms, which have included petrol subsidy removal and the devaluation of the naira.

Nigerians have had to bear the brunt of these "reforms", which have worsened the cost of living crisis.

Increased costs have driven up the cost of basic food needs and several Nigerians have demanded effective governance.

Read more on Primate Elijah Ayodele

'Petrol price to remain frustrating' - Ayodele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele insinuated that the price of petrol cannot drop to either N500 or N600 per litre.

The preacher projected that the price of food items would not come down totally, adding that the naira would struggle to heavily appreciate against the dollar.

Source: Legit.ng