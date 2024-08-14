Amid the high price of fuel, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele said the situation is causing more hardship for millions already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that petrol is widely used to power generators for households and small businesses and the current price is weighing heavily on the already ailing economy

In a new video, Primate Ayodele lamented that the price of petroleum 'would remain frustrating', citing the situation as the reason for the establishment of new refineries

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has insinuated that the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, cannot drop to either N500 or N600 per litre.

In a video on Tuesday, August 13, shared on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ayodele said the petrol price "will still be frustrating" under President Bola Tinubu.

Primate Ayodele does not see the economic hardship Nigerians are experiencing ending soon. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

He said:

“I see that some banks are still going to have crisis. But I am not seeing the price of food items coming down totally, I am not seeing dollar to N600, or N500, and the price of petroleum will still be frustrating. And that is why a lot of refineries are coming. So, a lot is going to happen in Tinubu’s government.”

Watch Primate Ayodele's video below:

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu's maiden statement on subsidy removal saw the pump price of a litre of petrol rise astronomically from N184, the price before the inaugural speech in May 2023.

Reacting to the petrol price hike, Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said Nigerians are being deceived on the issue of petrol pricing.

He accused the Tinubu administration of toying with Nigerians and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

At the start of the current week, petrol prices shot up to an all-time high of N990/litre in Abuja and as high as N1,200/litre in far-flung cities up north.

