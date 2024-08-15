Nigerians especially the youths have been urged to support President Bola Tinubu's government and seek his progress rather than his downfall

VP Kashim Shettima made this plea on Thursday at an event in Abuja as he shared some crucial lifestyle choices of Tinubu, even revealing how his house in Maiduguri was better than Tinubu’s house in Lagos

The VP urged Nigerians to focus on proffering solutions to the current challenges and not glorify the nation's past difficulties

FCT, Abuja - Amid hardship, Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on Nigerians to rally around President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he works to address the country’s socio-political, economic, and security challenges.

Shettima: "My house in Maiduguri, better than Tinubu’s house in Lagos"

Shettima made this call as he said that his house in Maiduguri was better than Tinubu’s house in Bourdillon, Lagos, adding that "there was nothing special about the President’s Bourdillon house."

As reported by The Punch, the VP spoke in Abuja on Thursday, August 15, at a book launch authored by Professor Modupe Adelabu, a retired professor of Educational Administration at the Department of Educational Management at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

Shettima: "Focus on solutions, not past difficulties"

Shettima assured Nigerians that the benefits of the tough measures being implemented will soon be evident.

Buttressing his point, the Vice President emphasised that the focus should not be on lamenting the nation’s past or present difficulties but on finding solutions to the core challenges, The Nation reported.

Shettima said:

“In President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we have a leader that we can invest our trust in. I’m not playing politics, I’m speaking from the heart. I have seen the soul of Bola Tinubu, and he has a good soul.

“He means well for the nation. He wants to live in a place of glory. He is not in power to engage in primitive capital accumulation. He is in power to leave landmarks in the sands of time. He is the most demonised politician in Nigeria. The first time I went to his house at Bourdillon, I was looking forward to seeing a mansion comparable to Buckingham Palace, with gardens, and swimming pools, but there was nothing special about that house. My house in Maiduguri is better than the house in Bourdillon."

