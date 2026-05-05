A graduate of Delta State University, DELSU, trends online after displaying her perfect CGPA

The lady shared an emotional story about losing her mother when she was just in secondary school

The CGPA she posted on her social media page made many people congratulate her

Days after her graduation from Delta State University, a young lady who emerged as the best graduating student in her department bragged online as she showed off her CGPA.

She wrote in her post that, aside from having a good brain, she also has beauty and has now added a bachelor's degree to it.

Lady who lost her mother in secondary school graduates with perfect CGPA. Photo Source: Tiktok/daniellaagbi1

Source: TikTok

DELSU graduate bags first class, displays CGPA

In her initial post, she shared a piece about her journey in the university.

@daniellaagbi1, who studied Civil Engineering at Delta State University (DELSU), wrote that she never expected she would make it to this stage.

She explained:

"Finally my turn to use this sound. There were days I didn’t think I would make it to this point. Days filled with pressure, uncertainty, and moments that tried to break me. But through it all, God never left my side. Every late night, every tear, every silent prayer, He saw me through."

"Losing my mom while I was still in school changed everything for me. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through. There were times I felt empty, times I questioned how I was supposed to keep going without her. But somehow, in the middle of that pain, I found strength I didn’t even know I had. I kept pushing, not just for me, but for her too."

"And today, I stand here not just as a graduate, but as a testament that God is truly good. Against all odds, I didn’t just finish, I came out on top. Top of my class. God did that."

"This journey wasn’t easy, but it was worth it. Every setback, every struggle, every moment of doubt was all part of a bigger story, a story of grace, resilience, and unwavering faith."

"To anyone out there going through a tough season, please don’t give up. Your story is still being written, and your testimony will be powerful."

"Mummy, this is for you."

"I hope I made you proud."

DELSU graduate trends after showing perfect CGPA, shares emotional story. Photo Source: Tiktok/daniellaagbi1

Source: TikTok

After dedicating her degree to her mother, whom she lost several years back, she revealed in another post that she emerged as the best graduating student in the Department of Civil Engineering and also shared her CGPA.

She wrote in her TikTok post:

"Best Graduating Student, Department of Civil Engineering, with a CGPA of 4.60. I DID THATTTT."

REactions as DELSU graduate flaunts CGPA

Sora noted:

"Congratulations ❤️soo proud of you stranger."

Anny’s Place added:

"Congratulations my love, I’m super proud of you my babeeeeee."

Softly wicked shared:

"So proud of you boo."

LASH TECH IN WARRI noted:

"THIS IS THE TESTAMENT THAT GOD IS GOOD."

Simply Chika added:

"Oh my Dani🥹❤️so so proud of you…Congratulations."

Elohor said:

"Conngratulations. All those awoko were not in vain."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a DELSU graduate, Kate Oyibo, celebrated her outstanding academic success after finishing with a 4.90 CGPA.

The wife and mother emerged as the best graduating student in her department, faculty, and the entire university. She also won two major awards for her performance.

DELSU graduate emerges as the best graduating student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Gift Nkechinyere James graduated from Delta State University as the best student in her department.

She never failed any course and scored a CGPA of 4.25/5.0, but it was not enough for a first class. Many people praised her hard work online.

Source: Legit.ng