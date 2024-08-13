Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele said recent political developments are proving to be indications that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may face a complex political battle

Ayodele unveiled an alleged current ploy to unseat President Tinubu which he said is gathering momentum

Primate Ayodele explained that the road to Tinubu’s re-election is fraught with challenges, particularly from northern factions allegedly seeking to reclaim the presidency

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general election, the spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said northerners will frustrate President Bola Tinubu.

The predicted "gang up" by the north — according to Primate Ayodele — will make it difficult for President Tinubu to win a second term in office.

Bola Tinubu, an influential politician from the southwest, is Nigeria's 16th and current president. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng reports that in Nigeria's politics, the north holds the trump card.

Tinubu's narrow victory in the February 25, 2023, presidential election was shaped by some factors, including the backing the former Lagos state governor received from some northern regions.

In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele prophesied that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain will battle hostility from the north in 2027.

The Nigerian Tribune quoted the cleric as saying:

‘’The northerners will continue to gang up against Tinubu. They will make it difficult for him in 2027 and will do anything to form a political coup to unseat Tinubu.”

The cleric added:

“However, no military coup can happen in Nigeria, anyone planning it cannot succeed. God isn’t interested in coup.”

Ayodele warns Akpabio

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele cautioned the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, that some individuals "will soon gang up to remove him”.

Speaking in a video, the cleric advised Akpabio to be wary of his utterances, warning him not to bring trouble upon himself.

