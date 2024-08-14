Chelsea are exploring various options to secure the signing of forward Victor Osimhen from Napoli

A Nigerian prophet has warned Victor Osimhen sternly as the striker prioritises leaving Napoli with Chelsea a likely destination if all goes to plan.

Osimhen’s departure from Napoli is long overdue, as many expected he would make the big move in the summer of 2023 after helping the club win the Italian Serie A title.

Victor Osimhen and Antonio Conte at Napoli's pre-season training despite striker's uncertain future. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

He instead signed a new contract with an improved salary, and a release clause of £113 million was inserted, but with a gentleman agreement to allow him to leave in 2024.

The move away is proving difficult this summer after he had an underwhelming season and due to the cost involved in the transfer, including transfer fees and wages.

Primate Ayodele warns Osimhen

Controversial Nigerian prophet Primate Ayodele has issued a warning to the Super Eagles striker to avoid Chelsea as he continues to explore a move away from Napoli.

Ayodele disclosed this in a video message shared on his official X account.

“I want to quickly advise as directly that Osimhen should not go to Chelsea because if he goes there, he will not shine and it will kill his career,” he said.

“NFF, if Osimhen should go to Chelsea, don’t call him again, and also calling him to the Super Eagles still needs to be previewed properly because we have what it takes to the World Cup and Nations Cup.”

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are the only club left in the race for the former Lille striker after Paris Saint-Germain cooled their interest due to failed negotiations with Napoli.

The London club are offering a loan with an option to buy, but the striker is unwilling to accept any loan without a mandatory clause.

