President Bola Tinubu has been urged to sack the GMD of the NNPC Limited Mele Kyari to avoid mother of all protests

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church gave the warning to President Tinubu in his latest prophetic message on Saturday, August 10

According to the cleric, the current nationwide protests is a child's play from what God is showing him and the only way to avoid it was to sack Kyari

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately sack the group managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Commission (NNPC), Mele Kyari, Limited, to avoid mother-of-all protest in his administration.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, August 10, the cleric said the current hunger protest in the country is a child's play compared to what God is showing him in his revelation. The cleric maintained that the only way out of the challenges ahead was to sack Kyari.

Kyari was recently accused of sabotaging the economy by Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group. He raised the alarm that NNPC Limited was working to ensure that his newly built refinery collapsed because many of its officials had refineries abroad.

NNPC denies Dangote allegations

The NNPC Limited GMD had recently denied the allegation, adding that it was targeted to tarnish his image and that of the Nigerian company, adding that the allegations were untrue and baseless.

According to Kyari, the real saboteurs of the economy are the vandals of the NNPC facilities and those stealing the country's crude oil, saying that no investor would come in if insecurity is not addressed.

But Ayodele said:

"One of the major important things Tinubu should do if he wants to see the prayers of Nigerians. He should sack the GMD of the NNPC. If it is possible, he should be sacked before the end of this month."

