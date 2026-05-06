Yul Edochie has shared a heartwarming video of himself and his wife, Judy Austin, from a photo session

The clip captured the Nollywood actor coaching his wife on modeling poses as he adjusted her stance

Yul Edochie's social media post comes amid the criticism against his first daughter, Danielle Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently shared a loved-up moment with his second wife and actress, Judy Austin, during a photo session.

The short video, which the actor shared via his official X handle on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, showed him coaching his partner Judy Austin on modeling poses and posture.

Yul Edochie coaches Judy Austin on how to model during photo session. Credit: yuledochie/d3forareason

Source: Instagram

While conversing with Judy, a clip showed Yul, who recently criticised former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, adjusting her stance.

In a caption of the video, Yul Edochie wrote,

"Coaching my baby on some modeling tips."

The clip showing the couple's affectionate interaction comes as Yul Edochie's daughter Danielle, whom he had with his estranged wife, May, has been facing criticism online since the beginning of May 2026.

Legit.ng recently reported that a woman publicly called out Yul Edochie and his estranged wife, May Edochie, over the reported online activities of their first daughter.

In a viral video, Danielle was seen expressing strong opinions about men and societal issues. She criticised men for being “jobless” and only speaking up when women face injustice.

Netizens drag Yul Edochie as he teaches Judy Austin how to model. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The lady who shared the video expressed worry that Danielle’s online behaviour could harm her future if not addressed.

She also urged Yul and May Edochie to step in, warning that Danielle’s approach could lead to serious consequences if left unchecked.

The video Yul Edochie shared as he teaches his wife Judy Austin how to model is below:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's video with Judy Austin

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens criticised the Nollywood actor. Read the comments below:

pointzero_088 commented:

"Yul, how far with that your online church hustle? I can see you’re arranging your political market small, small as we don dey enter season. Maybe they’ll remember you this time if you twerk hard enough. As money no dey for APC Gubernatorial Form, na twerking be your best shot o!"

Airche said:

"Another person wife."

Christiana7158 said:

"You mean Obasi's wife or your partner in crime?"

DrEzeSunnyUdeh commented:

"Please return that wife to the rightful owner Mr Obasi And return the kids too."

BrownOgasky said:

"Your baby u said this broken tomato she can never be compared to May that lady is too classic."

saltboy0431 wrote:

"Better go and beg your wife so that your life will turn to good."

onlyladychy said:

"Life is already punishing you! WEAKLING!!!!!"

Yul Edochie unfollows his brothers

Legit.ng also reported that Yul Edochie trended after details of what he did to his two elder brothers, Leo and Lincolin Edochie, emerged online.

Reports and screenshots went viral, claiming that he blocked his sibling on Instagram.

Reasons for his actions were not shared, but netizens speculated that it was issues around his marriage to Judy Austin.

Source: Legit.ng