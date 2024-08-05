Kogi state activist, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, has blamed the 36 state governors for Nigeria's current woes

The PDP chieftain alleged that governors hide under the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) to carry out corrupt practices rather than reforms and development in their respective states

Okai demanded accountability from the state governors while noting that their failure to address key issues within local governments has contributed to the ongoing national problems

Comrade Usman Okai Austin, Kogi State-born political activist, and the immediate candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Dekina/ Bassa Federal Constituency, has levelled serious accusations against the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), asserting that its members are among Nigeria’s foremost problems.

Okai: "Governors (NGF) have hindered the country's progress"

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, August 5, Okai maintained that the forum has hindered the nation’s progress with its relentless pursuit of power and influence.

In a reaction to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's speech, Okai, acknowledged that while the federal government has failed to meet certain demands, leading to widespread hardship among Nigerians, he places much of the blame on the governors.

Okai argues that they have effectively dismantled the local government system, reduced state assemblies to mere extensions of their offices and undermined traditional institutions and the judiciary at the state level, turning judges into “errand boys” for the governors.

The Kogi state politician characterizes the Governors’ Forum as a “cartel of the enemies of the masses,” adding that its members prioritize their own egos and agendas over the welfare of the people they are meant to serve.

Speaking further, Okai claimed that the funds released by President Tinubu to assist the states are often misappropriated, with resources intended for the public being diverted for personal gain, The Nation reported.

He highlighted the situation in Kogi State, where he alleges that Governor Ododo allocates resources exclusively to political allies and youth leaders, who then resell these resources in the market.

“It’s shameful to hear some governors speak against the President, but none of them is better,” Okai stated.

Buttressing his point, the PDP chieftain challenged the state governors to account for the billions they have received in the name of intervention and palliatives.

He asserted that the governors have systematically destroyed local governments, state judiciaries, and traditional institutions, accusing them of operating in an authoritarian manner and using the forum, (NGF) to manipulate the presidency for their own benefit.

Okai, however, emphasizes the need for the governors to allow the system to function effectively, arguing that without a robust and independent local government system, Nigeria’s issues will persist.

He stressed that the country is fundamentally built on a third-tier system of government and called on Nigerian governors to reflect on their practices.

“Ask them how many can claim they do not owe local government workers in their various states,” Okai urged.

“They have used local governments to commit fraud, and until this is addressed, our problems will linger.”

