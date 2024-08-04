Kogi PDP chieftain Usman Okai Austin has shared his thoughts on underdevelopment in the state despite increased revenue from the federal government led by Bola Tinubu

Okai lambasted Governor Usman Ododo for failing to translate increased federal revenue into tangible development in Kogi state

He stressed the need for the state government to address the mismanagement of public funds amounting to billions of naira and the partial salaries being paid to LG workers while also highlighting the urgent needs of the good people of Kogi state

Usman Okai Austin, the House of Representatives candidate for Dekina/Bassa in the 2023 elections, has criticized the government led by Governor Usman Ododo, for the lack of development despite increased revenue from the federation account since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office.

PDP chieftain Usman Okai Austin, has called for transparency and accountability from the Kogi State government. Photo credit: Usman Okai Austin, Alhaji Usman Ododo

Okai: "No visible development in Kogi despite federal allocation"

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, August 4, Okai noted the growing resentment among Kogites due to perceived government insensitivity to their plight amid harsh economic conditions.

He attributed the people's hardship to the removal of fuel subsidy and the subsequent surge in inflation.

"Despite substantial revenue, citizens question the government's spending, Okai stated.

"There's no visible development in Kogi, unlike neighboring states with similar allocations," Okai added.

Okai, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), called for transparency and accountability, emphasizing the need to hold the government responsible for the mismanagement of public funds.

He also highlighted the plight of local government workers who receive partial salaries despite the state's alleged financial windfall.

Comparing the current situation to the previous administration, Okai expressed concern over the state's lack of progress under Governor Yahaya Bello's leadership.

Okai, however, urged for a change in governance, calling on Usman Ododo to address the people's needs.

Source: Legit.ng