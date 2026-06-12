A Nigerian lady has questioned the decision of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo to keep his marriage completely hidden from the public

The marriage became public knowledge after the actor's wife Anwuli Amakom attended his service of songs event

The service of songs for the late movie star took place on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 after he passed away from metastatic kidney cancer

A Nigerian lady has openly questioned the decision of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo to maintain a strictly confidential marital life until his passing.

The lady, Victoria Nkechi Mgbor, took to Facebook to express her surprise immediately after the funeral event of the movie star.

A Nigerian lady raises questions over the secrecy of Alexx Ekubo's marital life. Photo credit: Victoria Nkechi Mgbor/Facebook, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Facebook

The service of songs for the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ikenna Ekubo Okwaraeke was held on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Lady reacts to Alexx Ekubo's wife revelation

The solemn event took an unexpected turn for fans when the presence of Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli Amakom, was revealed to the public.

For many Nigerians and fans of the movie industry, this was the very first time they learned that the actor was married and had a family.

The revelation sparked widespread conversations online, as many noted that the actor successfully kept his private life away from the entertainment spotlight.

Reacting directly to the development, Victoria questioned the rationale behind hiding a whole marriage from the world.

Victoria wrote:

"ALEX EKUBO AND WIFE'S SECRET LIFE

Why would you keep your marriage secret only to make it public after the demise of your spouse?

No news of traditional marriage

No news of church wedding

No news of pregnancy, baby birth and naming ceremony

This is the world's most private couple, nobody will tell me otherwise

What's the rationale behind the secrecy?

Make it make sense to me please."

Reactions to Alexx Ekubo's secrecy

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Comfort Achamber said:

"He was keeping away his marriage from people like you. Una wey the put mouth for waiting no concern una."

Yv Chilu Norris said:

"It makes sense because he chose a private life, no two ways about it."

Aji Lovina Ndidiamaka said:

"It doesn't have to make sense to you, people need to live their life the way they want."

See the Facebook post below:

Man heartbroken over Alexx Ekubo's memorial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has shared a sad news following the service of songs of late Nollywood actor and movie star Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Legit.ng